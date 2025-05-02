 Skip to content

2 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.

We have carried out a hotfix to address several issues without any server downtime.
Please find the details of the changes below:

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where players did not receive rewards after completing a Battle Royale match.

  • Resolved a bug that caused the game to freeze upon login due to conflicting game options.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera would follow the opponent after a K.O., even when the Blow Camera Tracking option was turned off.

