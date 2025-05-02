Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.
We have carried out a hotfix to address several issues without any server downtime.
Please find the details of the changes below:
[Bug Fixes]
-
Fixed an issue where players did not receive rewards after completing a Battle Royale match.
-
Resolved a bug that caused the game to freeze upon login due to conflicting game options.
-
Fixed an issue where the camera would follow the opponent after a K.O., even when the Blow Camera Tracking option was turned off.
Changed files in this update