2 May 2025 Build 18319234 Edited 2 May 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey!!! Ani here!

Teeny tiny little update to talk about here.

We have a wonderful new logo by KikiCPU incorporated into the opening splash screen! Pulchritudinous, is it not?!

Also, the HChievement should work with some cute little flavour text now. Sorry about the broken 3.3.2 version.

I plan to add some more fanservice for Demonessa and perhaps a little filler episode for you guys to tide you over until there are more updates for SUPER UNDERWRLD. Lots of stuff is in the works! Here's a little itty bitty preview:

Click the image to watch the first MALINE VA PANEL !!! The second one is tomorrow, and has 11 of us talking. It's gonna be AMAZING!!!!! I'll see you guys very, very soon!

Robotically yours,
-Ani

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3652661
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3652662
  • Loading history…
Depot 3652663
  • Loading history…
Open link