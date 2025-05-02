 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18319172 Edited 2 May 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Boss!

This is our third hotfix patch, now on day 4 since launch.

We've focused on fixing unintended behaviors and graphics-related issues.

Bug Fixes

  • Combat: Fixed incorrect z-ordering of in-game buttons (PMC-0901)

  • UI: Fixed improper display of information in the research completion popup (PMC-0902)

  • Operations: Fixed issue allowing mercenaries without squad assignment to equip weapons (PMC-0827)

  • Operations: Fixed issue where permadeath outcomes could be reversed (PMC-0897)

  • Graphics: Fixed inability to toggle fullscreen/windowed mode via Alt+Enter (PMC-0899)

  • Graphics: Added diagnostic overlay with F6 key to help identify content cropping issues (PMC-0900)

These hotfixes have also been applied to the demo version as of yesterday and today.

Thank you!

