Hello, Boss!
This is our third hotfix patch, now on day 4 since launch.
We've focused on fixing unintended behaviors and graphics-related issues.
Bug Fixes
-
Combat: Fixed incorrect z-ordering of in-game buttons (PMC-0901)
-
UI: Fixed improper display of information in the research completion popup (PMC-0902)
-
Operations: Fixed issue allowing mercenaries without squad assignment to equip weapons (PMC-0827)
-
Operations: Fixed issue where permadeath outcomes could be reversed (PMC-0897)
-
Graphics: Fixed inability to toggle fullscreen/windowed mode via Alt+Enter (PMC-0899)
-
Graphics: Added diagnostic overlay with F6 key to help identify content cropping issues (PMC-0900)
These hotfixes have also been applied to the demo version as of yesterday and today.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update