Hello, Boss!

This is our third hotfix patch, now on day 4 since launch.

We've focused on fixing unintended behaviors and graphics-related issues.

Bug Fixes

Combat: Fixed incorrect z-ordering of in-game buttons (PMC-0901)

UI: Fixed improper display of information in the research completion popup (PMC-0902)

Operations: Fixed issue allowing mercenaries without squad assignment to equip weapons (PMC-0827)

Operations: Fixed issue where permadeath outcomes could be reversed (PMC-0897)

Graphics: Fixed inability to toggle fullscreen/windowed mode via Alt+Enter (PMC-0899)

Graphics: Added diagnostic overlay with F6 key to help identify content cropping issues (PMC-0900)

These hotfixes have also been applied to the demo version as of yesterday and today.

Thank you!