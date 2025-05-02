An update has been made to correct the following issues.

Bug Fixes

Crashes occurring during screen transitions have been addressed.

Fixed an issue where the important resource "Her Ethereal Vestige" was disappearing.

Fixed a problem in which settings loaded in presets were not reflected in certain operations.

Fixed an issue where status effect was not applied correctly when attacking after upgrading some weapons.

Crashes during screen transitions

In this update, we have made some adjustments to the part that we believe is causing the screen transition crash.

Crashes caused by screen transitions have been reduced, but it is still possible for a crash to occur while playing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may caused to our customers.

We will continue to investigate and address the cause of this crash issue.

If you experience crashes while playing the game, it may be possible to improve the situation by changing the graphics settings in the environment settings as shown below.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but please change the settings and continue playing.

Please change the frame rate setting from "unlimited" to an upper limit such as "60" or "120".

Please change your graphics settings from "Highest" to "High" or "Medium".

Regarding the disappearance of the important resource "Her Ethereal Vestige"

The issue was resolved in "Ver1.0.2" released on 2025/04/25, but with this update we have made a change so that items can be reacquired only for data that is currently experiencing the issue.

Users who have lost the "Her Ethereal Vestige" due to the progress of the event are asked to reacquire it by following the steps below.

Please transfer to "Decayed Broodchamber" from the Node Tree menu.

After transferring to the "Decayed Broodchamber" there is an open item box near the central container.



Obtaining this item will allow you to obtain "Her Ethereal Vestige" again.

After obtaining the item, once you have moved to the Frame Loadout or another map , talk to "Nema" in the "Decayed Broodchamber" to see if the event proceeds.

*Other items will also be required to progress through the event.

The following is not included in this fix, but please check it if you experience any issues.

Regarding the issue where the animation was canceled and items could not be acquired when acquiring a "Code Fragment"

When all the important resources “Code Fragment α” “Code Fragment β” and “Code Fragment γ” are obtained, a effect will occur.

However, if this effect is cancelled for some reason, such as transition or death, the items that would have been obtained after the staging may not be obtained correctly.

In this case, if another item is obtained or purchased in the store after the problem occurs, the effect will occur again and the item will be available normally.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but if you encounter any problems, please obtain some items.