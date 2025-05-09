We hope you’re enjoying Tempopo! With this update have a new feature to share with you: Hint Assist Mode! If you've enjoyed the hints that Hana can give you, turn this mode on and she’ll always show you the next spot to place instructions, to help you keep puzzling to rescue those musical flowers.

This is particularly helpful for younger players, but you might find yourself needing to turn it on in some of the Winter or Challenge levels as well!





We've managed to squash a few tiny bugs as well, here's the full list of patch notes for you!

FEATURE

Added Hint Assist Mode that automatically shows the next hint after placing an instruction

BUG FIXES