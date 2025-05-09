We hope you’re enjoying Tempopo! With this update have a new feature to share with you: Hint Assist Mode! If you've enjoyed the hints that Hana can give you, turn this mode on and she’ll always show you the next spot to place instructions, to help you keep puzzling to rescue those musical flowers.
This is particularly helpful for younger players, but you might find yourself needing to turn it on in some of the Winter or Challenge levels as well!
We've managed to squash a few tiny bugs as well, here's the full list of patch notes for you!
FEATURE
- Added Hint Assist Mode that automatically shows the next hint after placing an instruction
BUG FIXES
-
Melody Garden flowers will no longer occasionally play their notes out of sync with the column highlighting
-
Gallery images won't behave strangely in fullscreen mode if only one image was unlocked
-
Linux controller icons would sometimes show up without a controller plugged in, but not anymore!
