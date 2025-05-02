This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta update! ːsteamhappyː

Today, the beta gets an update with some fixes to the dirt transfer between vehicles and hopper fixes to stop them from deleting material.

This version includes some optimization to MP loading, which should reduce load times by a lot.

There is also some rework being done to the Company saves to make them more reliable. It's not completely done as we can't replace it all at once for beta and default branch compatibility reasons.

ːsteamhappyː

Patch Notes Beta 0.29.3348

Backend rework for company saves / XP

Patch Notes Beta 0.29.3347

Fixed Dirt conversions

Fixed Dirt Hopper issues

Fixed Cave ins appering randomly



How to join the beta

Right-click on "Out of Ore" in your Steam library and select Properties. In the Properties menu, click on Betas from the left sidebar. Select "beta - Latest beta for players" from the dropdown list. The beta should begin downloading automatically.

Features in develpment! ːsteamhappyː



Report any issues directly to us!

And don't forget, if you want to see your world's screenshot featured on our TikTok account, "Out Of Ore," use the hashtag #TIKTOKPOST when sharing it in the Discord group ooo-screenshots.

Best Regards,

Christian & The Team