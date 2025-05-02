General

Readiness now regens even while out of combat and while resting in combat.

Group NPC base Resistances have been reduced to coincide with Resist debuff stacking rules

Group NPC base Armor Class has been reduced to coincide with the AC debuff stacking rules

Group NPC avoidance has temporarily been reduced, until the accuracy bug has been fixed

Bug Fixes

Fixed a hole in the terrain at a Gadai recruit camp in Thronefast.

Fixed more crashes and player disconnect cases.

Possible fix for some NPCs getting stuck evading after combat ends.

Corrected an issue that prevented many low-level dropped items from being salvageable. Please note that rare drops from named NPCs may still not be salvageable – this is intentional (for now).

Classes

General

Disorient State now lasts 60 seconds (up from 20)

Techniques

Brain Shock cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Panic Creation cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Nervous Magic cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Induce Nausea cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Monster Within cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Serpent Strike cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Vine Whip cost reduced to 1000 Readiness

Dire Lord

Arcane Tear is learned at level 15 (through weapon skill level) and now steals 10 of all Resistance types.

Arcane Tear has a combo ability that is learned at level 30 (through weapon skill level) and now steals 20 of all Resistance types.

Additions

Boil Blood (L1) and Boil Essence (L21) names changed to Corrupt Blood and converted to ranks. Added additional ranks of this line at level 11 and level 31.

Added additional spell to Lifetap line at level 34

Added additional ranks of Devour Dexterity starting at level 15

Added additional ranks of Devour Constitution starting at level 18

Added Devour Intellect line starting at level 10

Added additional ranks of Deafening Whisper starting at level 16

Added additional ranks of the Torment line starting at level 18

Added additional ranks of Leaden Blood starting at level 22

Added additional ranks of Essence Harvester starting at level 30

Tweaks:

Call of the Dire is now instant cast. Cooldown increased to 3 minutes.

Enchanter

Tweaks:

Adjusted the levels that the Forceful Will line is received. Forceful Will is now available at level 6.

Additions:

Added a new rank to the Forceful Will line, Sieging Will, at level 36

Necromancer

Additions:

Added a new line of abilities, starting with Noxious Vapors at level 10, that slow the target's Attack and Spell Casting speed.

Rogue

Tweaks:

All ability calculations have been adjusted for the skills listed below.

Backstab (all ranks) changed to a Dexterity damage modifier

Waylay (all ranks) changed to a Dexterity damage modifier

Blackjack Kick changed to an Agility damage modifier

Fan of Knives (all ranks) added an Agility damage modifier

Bloodletter changed to a Stamina damage modifier

Rogue damaging techniques have been changed to an Agility damage modifier

Rogue state techniques have been changed to a Dexterity damage modifier

Deceptive Strike bleed damage changed to a Stamina damage modifier

Strike of Demise bleed damage changed to a Stamina damage modifier

Twin Fangs poison damage changed to an Intellect damage modifier

Inject Poison poison damage changed to an Intellect damage modifier

Venomous Strike poison damage changed to an Intellect damage modifier

Deceptive Strike no longer requires/consumes [Exposed]

Trick Shot Slashing state changed to Grappled

Strike of Demise Piercing state changed to Defenseless

Shadow Walk Readiness generation rate reduced to compensate for universal Readiness gain changes

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the first rank of Corrosive Brew where it was not reducing the amount of armor that was intended.

Additions:

Added additional ranks of Corrosive Brew starting at level 18

Blackjack II and III added to vendors

Fan of Knives II added to vendors

Shaman

Tweaks:

Adjusted the levels at which the Scorched Fog line is acquired from 10, 20, 30, 40 to 10, 18, 26 and 34 respectively.

The first Armor Class reduction the Shaman learn is now called Fraying, at level 6.

Additions:

Added additional rank to the Armor Class reduction line at level 34, now called Embrittle.

Cleric

Quick discipline changed from health to readiness.

Warrior

Strike of Breaking is now a combo ability. New ranks are learned at levels 10, 20, and 30. Cost has been reduced to 500 Readiness.

VFX

General

Disabled VFX scaling on the majority of effects. This should address some NPC types (spiders, toads, etc) having improperly scaled VFX play on them. Some may need to be re-adjusted to account for this change (like appearing too small now in some cases, or components not playing at the correct height on some NPCs), but for now it should resolve the majority of these cases where visual effects were way too big and obstructing gameplay.