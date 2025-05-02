New

The first versions of small waterfalls were added.

The family of forest spirits has continued to grow.

3 new stray cats added. They can be caught in the wild and can also be added as pets.

Improvements

Lights of all torches upgraded.

All living creatures are now moving more smoothly again.

The activated pumpkin torch now has a proper fire animation.

NPCs whose store is currently open will now reliably remain open.

The own inventory and store window now have their own close button.

Energy can now be regenerated at the buffet table on Minestra market day.

The ground now looks a bit more detailed and the grass more lush.

The two existing cats have been adapted to the new system.

Some entities now make a sound when you speak to them.

The Elder Glade now has its own background music.

Various background music replaced and expanded.

Shading of all buildable houses improved.

Appearance of the trash can upgraded.

Various character animations updated.

Cats Optics and animations upgraded.

Forests now look more immersive.

Various tooltips updated.

Mounts improved.