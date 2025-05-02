New
-
3 new stray cats added.
They can be caught in the wild and can also be added as pets.
-
The family of forest spirits has continued to grow.
-
The first versions of small waterfalls were added.
Improvements
-
Lights of all torches upgraded.
-
All living creatures are now moving more smoothly again.
-
The activated pumpkin torch now has a proper fire animation.
-
NPCs whose store is currently open will now reliably remain open.
-
The own inventory and store window now have their own close button.
-
Energy can now be regenerated at the buffet table on Minestra market day.
-
The ground now looks a bit more detailed and the grass more lush.
-
The two existing cats have been adapted to the new system.
-
Some entities now make a sound when you speak to them.
-
The Elder Glade now has its own background music.
-
Various background music replaced and expanded.
-
Shading of all buildable houses improved.
-
Appearance of the trash can upgraded.
-
Various character animations updated.
-
Cats Optics and animations upgraded.
-
Forests now look more immersive.
-
Various tooltips updated.
-
Mounts improved.
-
Shadow Essence has been deactivated in the game until further notice.
Golden Goldbars quest now requires Forest Spirits instead of Shadow Essences.
Necromancers no longer drop Shadow Essences.
Fixes
-
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused nature to spawn outside of the reachable land area.
-
When striking with the machete, the correct weapon animation is now played again.
-
Various other minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update