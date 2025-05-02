 Skip to content

2 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • 3 new stray cats added.
    They can be caught in the wild and can also be added as pets.

  • The family of forest spirits has continued to grow.

  • The first versions of small waterfalls were added.

Improvements

  • Lights of all torches upgraded.

  • All living creatures are now moving more smoothly again.

  • The activated pumpkin torch now has a proper fire animation.

  • NPCs whose store is currently open will now reliably remain open.

  • The own inventory and store window now have their own close button.

  • Energy can now be regenerated at the buffet table on Minestra market day.

  • The ground now looks a bit more detailed and the grass more lush.

  • The two existing cats have been adapted to the new system.

  • Some entities now make a sound when you speak to them.

  • The Elder Glade now has its own background music.

  • Various background music replaced and expanded.

  • Shading of all buildable houses improved.

  • Appearance of the trash can upgraded.

  • Various character animations updated.

  • Cats Optics and animations upgraded.

  • Forests now look more immersive.

  • Various tooltips updated.

  • Mounts improved.

  • Shadow Essence has been deactivated in the game until further notice.
    Golden Goldbars quest now requires Forest Spirits instead of Shadow Essences.
    Necromancers no longer drop Shadow Essences.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused nature to spawn outside of the reachable land area.

  • When striking with the machete, the correct weapon animation is now played again.

  • Various other minor bug fixes.

