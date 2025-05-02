Added a cooldown time for the dodge ability, which is now reflected in the game UI. Corresponding functionality has also been added to the character upgrade page.
Added a feature to unlock all event animations directly after clearing a level.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added a cooldown time for the dodge ability, which is now reflected in the game UI. Corresponding functionality has also been added to the character upgrade page.
Added a feature to unlock all event animations directly after clearing a level.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update