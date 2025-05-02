 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18318922 Edited 2 May 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Age of Reforging v1.00e Online Hotfix

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused multiple dialogue blocks.

  • Fixed an issue where characters assigned as instructors and wardens could not gain relevant skill experience.

  • Fixed an issue where the merchant would not automatically fail the escort mission after being killed.

  • Fixed an issue where the mission progress would advance incorrectly after executing NPC enemies in the village defense mission.

  • Fixed an issue where the Cridhe Highlands scene could not be accessed.

  • Fixed an issue where food could not be properly recognized of caravan's inventory.

**

Optimization and improvements:**

  • When automatically distributing food to party members while camping, food is now selected from the caravan's inventory.

  • Elves, dwarves, and gray orcs can now randomly receive names specific to their respective races.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1161831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link