Age of Reforging v1.00e Online Hotfix
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue that caused multiple dialogue blocks.
Fixed an issue where characters assigned as instructors and wardens could not gain relevant skill experience.
Fixed an issue where the merchant would not automatically fail the escort mission after being killed.
Fixed an issue where the mission progress would advance incorrectly after executing NPC enemies in the village defense mission.
Fixed an issue where the Cridhe Highlands scene could not be accessed.
Fixed an issue where food could not be properly recognized of caravan's inventory.
Optimization and improvements:**
When automatically distributing food to party members while camping, food is now selected from the caravan's inventory.
Elves, dwarves, and gray orcs can now randomly receive names specific to their respective races.
