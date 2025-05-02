 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18318907 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello Awesome Folks!

New update today!
Because it is Friday and we don't want to affect your weekend streaming schedule with changes deployed on Friday, it will go live only on Next-Version today, and on the main branch next week!

If you do want to test it and need a reminder on how to navigate branches:
https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches

Here are the highlights:

  • fixed a bug where loading a Quickscene, Mediapipe-driven hands would become skewed

  • fixed a bug where loading a Quickscene, UltraLeap-driven hands would become skewed

  • fixed a bug preventing Mediapipe advanced tracking config from being properly saved

  • fixed a bug preventing the audio engine from being properly initialized when an old device has been disconnected

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.

The Holotech Team,
Alex, Catalin and Dragos.

