 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18318735 Edited 2 May 2025 – 07:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch has been applied to Eternamine, it handles the following fixes and changes:

  • Fixed an issue with the contest upgrade panel missing an upgrade slot. This months contest now has the "Contest Bag" upgrade like it was meant to

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link