Patch 1.19.0

SEASON 4 ACT 2 has begun!

To our Runners,

The previously announced matchmaking system overhaul is now functionally complete and is currently undergoing internal testing by the development team.

This will include major changes such as:

Allowing players to engage in NPC battles, training, or challenges while waiting in matchmaking

If new players join mid-match, the match will pause and restart to allow a proper player-vs-player experience

As we are currently testing the system, We ask for your patience as we are planning to release this update in the next patch to ensure it is delivered in the best possible condition.

■Featured Content for V1.19.0