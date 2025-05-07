 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18318648 Edited 7 May 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.19.0

SEASON 4 ACT 2 has begun!

To our Runners,

The previously announced matchmaking system overhaul is now functionally complete and is currently undergoing internal testing by the development team.

This will include major changes such as:

  • Allowing players to engage in NPC battles, training, or challenges while waiting in matchmaking

  • If new players join mid-match, the match will pause and restart to allow a proper player-vs-player experience

As we are currently testing the system, We ask for your patience as we are planning to release this update in the next patch to ensure it is delivered in the best possible condition.

■Featured Content for V1.19.0

  • Started Battle Pass: Season 4 ACT: 2

  • Added RIOT and MAGUS bundles to the shop

  • Updated Daily Shop lineup

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2511051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link