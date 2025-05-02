Maze Mice is out now!

After the success of my previous game, Luck be a Landlord, I was unsure if I even had it in me to make another game.

Now that Maze Mice is available in Early Access, I know I was wrong and I have plenty more games I would love to make.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with me, and I'm so thrilled to bring my next game to you.

Also, you may notice that the number of characters and upgrades in the game is actually double what I initially advertised. If you're curious as to why that is, you can read more about it on my blog post here.