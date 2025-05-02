May 2025 marks a major update!
With this update, the game has evolved into a whole new dimension of Breakout.
The program has been rebuilt from scratch, the graphics have been completely overhauled, and a new combo system has been added to make score attacks more exciting than ever!
While carrying on the soul of the classic, this new version is sure to impress even modern players.
Enjoy a cool and emotional Breakout experience to the fullest.
Please uninstall the previous version before reinstalling the updated one.
