Hello fellow train enthusiasts!

We hope you are enjoying A-Train 9 V5.0. We have a new update to fix a few issues with some of the maps.

■Fixed the following maps in "New Game"

"Island with Dioramic View"

・Replaced the unsupported train

・Fixed View Point names

"Train with a Mountain Stream View"

・Fixed Station name

"Sightseeing Line Along the Coast"

・Fixed Station name

"A-Train"

・Fixed Station name

"Revitalize the Line to the Shrine"

・Fixed Station name

"Build Connecting Lines"

・Fixed Station name

"Stunning Night View"

・Fixed Station name

"Project LRT"

・Fixed Station name

We hope you continue to enjoy the game!