Several fixes, changes and quality of life improvements to the Demo Playtest build.
This update adds basic controller and Steam Deck support to the Demo Playtest build. The game and UI are now fully supported for navigation with a controller. (although controller aiming still needs work)
Fixes:
- Fixed any issues when pausing the game while the player is moving
- Fixed incorrect 'reset to default' audio setting values
- Fixed several audio spatialization settings and panning issues
- Fixed small collision issues on the black frames
- Fixed overlapping sound effects in the demo finale puzzle
- Fixed rare soft-lock in a certain secret room
- Fixed incorrect 'reset to default' subtitle setting
- Fixed invisible meshes on lower quality settings
- Fixed rare collision issue when clicking something from a certain angle
Improvements:
- Added a restart button to the menu for quick access to the delete save option
- Improved movement controls to work with both gamepad and mouse/keyboard
- Added simplified clouds on low/medium settings to improve performance
- Renamed mouse sensitivity to look sensitivity to make sense for both gamepad and mouse
- Increased the amount of steps on the look sensitivity slider for more control
- Slightly lowered the default look sensitivity
- Added reduced look sensitivity whenever zooming on gamepad to improve aiming
- Added 'reset to default' settings specific to gamepad/Steam Deck/mouse controls
- Added context specific prompts and texts whenever switching between gamepad/mouse
- Added controller rebinding to the options menu
- Tweaked options menu texts and descriptions to be more concise and clear
- Improved crouch/zoom prompt timing in-game
- Tweaked cursor default sizes
- Added mute buttons for each audio channel for easier switching between settings
- Raised two windows near certain puzzles to avoid confusion
- Tweaked meshes overlapping in the balcony railing
- Added sound and/or visual ques to certain puzzles
- Reduced animation wait times when opening/closing doors by switching direction mid-animation
- Reduced repetition in door opening sound effects, the jingle will play once per door per session
- Improved door opening/closing sound effects
Most of these changes will automatically update if you've already played and have a save file from the previous build. For technical and continuity reasons certain design changes, like subtle changes to the geometry of puzzles, will only appear on new saves.
