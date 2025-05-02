Several fixes, changes and quality of life improvements to the Demo Playtest build.

This update adds basic controller and Steam Deck support to the Demo Playtest build. The game and UI are now fully supported for navigation with a controller. (although controller aiming still needs work)

Fixes:

Fixed any issues when pausing the game while the player is moving

Fixed incorrect 'reset to default' audio setting values

Fixed several audio spatialization settings and panning issues

Fixed small collision issues on the black frames

Fixed overlapping sound effects in the demo finale puzzle

Fixed rare soft-lock in a certain secret room

Fixed incorrect 'reset to default' subtitle setting

Fixed invisible meshes on lower quality settings

Fixed rare collision issue when clicking something from a certain angle

Improvements:

Added a restart button to the menu for quick access to the delete save option

Improved movement controls to work with both gamepad and mouse/keyboard

Added simplified clouds on low/medium settings to improve performance

Renamed mouse sensitivity to look sensitivity to make sense for both gamepad and mouse

Increased the amount of steps on the look sensitivity slider for more control

Slightly lowered the default look sensitivity

Added reduced look sensitivity whenever zooming on gamepad to improve aiming

Added 'reset to default' settings specific to gamepad/Steam Deck/mouse controls

Added context specific prompts and texts whenever switching between gamepad/mouse

Added controller rebinding to the options menu

Tweaked options menu texts and descriptions to be more concise and clear

Improved crouch/zoom prompt timing in-game

Tweaked cursor default sizes

Added mute buttons for each audio channel for easier switching between settings

Raised two windows near certain puzzles to avoid confusion

Tweaked meshes overlapping in the balcony railing

Added sound and/or visual ques to certain puzzles

Reduced animation wait times when opening/closing doors by switching direction mid-animation

Reduced repetition in door opening sound effects, the jingle will play once per door per session

Improved door opening/closing sound effects

Most of these changes will automatically update if you've already played and have a save file from the previous build. For technical and continuity reasons certain design changes, like subtle changes to the geometry of puzzles, will only appear on new saves.