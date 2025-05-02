 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18318290 Edited 2 May 2025 – 06:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Character Design
The character appears more human, and more reactive, with jiggle physics on the googly eyes

Revamped OIAM mode, with new and different options for powering up

And more to come...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2951171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link