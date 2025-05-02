 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18318183 Edited 2 May 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You can now "jump" with analog input if you have configured jumping to be a Dpad input. Haven't generalized this to sweeping or other non movement inputs yet.

  • Can now extinguish torches by sweeping them.

  • Sweeping spores will now activate the gravity flip (unless you've thrown the broom). After all, you're in inhalation range.

  • Big NPCs text prompts are better positioned, and no longer completely obscure granny when talking to her.

  • Age-discriminatory NPC will have changed her ways if you meet her later in the game.

  • Certain NPCs with unique smacking text will need to talk to your normally before showing unique smack text. This is mostly to make first time interactions less confusing/out of order with them.

Changed files in this update

