You can now "jump" with analog input if you have configured jumping to be a Dpad input. Haven't generalized this to sweeping or other non movement inputs yet.
Can now extinguish torches by sweeping them.
Sweeping spores will now activate the gravity flip (unless you've thrown the broom). After all, you're in inhalation range.
Big NPCs text prompts are better positioned, and no longer completely obscure granny when talking to her.
Age-discriminatory NPC will have changed her ways if you meet her later in the game.
Certain NPCs with unique smacking text will need to talk to your normally before showing unique smack text. This is mostly to make first time interactions less confusing/out of order with them.
Version 3.0.8.6 - Little NPCs and Little Sweeps
