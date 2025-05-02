Kādo City News Bulletin

City Expansion in Full Swing, Metal-Type Kādomon on the Job!

Thanks to the arrival of a dedicated crew of Metal-type Kādomon, construction across Kādo City has kicked into high gear. These tireless workers have been spotted erecting what appears to be the foundations of a brand-new experimental facility. Officials say it's "just early days" but whispers suggest it could be something game changing…

While excitement builds, Kādo City researchers are also reporting faint mysterious energy readings near the construction site. Unconfirmed reports link the anomalies to an entirely new classification of Kādomon, but it’s probably nothing to worry about... right?

Stay tuned for further updates. Now, over to our main story.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Hey Kādo Keepers!

The long awaited Metal-type Kādomon have finally arrived, and they're not just here to battle, they're building something. A mysterious construction project is underway, and these new arrivals seem to be just the beginning…

This update brings a whole host of new content to the game, including:

**

-> 5 new Metal-type Kādomon & their evolution lines

-> A brand new Keeper + her trusty Blueprints

-> A fan-favourite Kādomon behaving strangely…

-> A powerful new boss taking control of the site

-> 6 new items unearthed during the dig

**

We’ve also packed in several improvements and fixes, which you can read in full in the patch notes below.

As always, we appreciate your continued feedback, and if you’re enjoying the game, a review on Steam or a message to a friend goes a long way. ❤️

Join our Discord to help us name the new Kādos in your language or report any bugs via our Bug Report Form.

See you on the worksite!

The Kādomon Team

Patch 1.0.8 Notes

NEW

Keeper: Piper

Boss & Boss units

5 new metal type Kado lines

6 new items

New Keeper & Boss Field Effects

Brand new secrets to unearth

FIXES