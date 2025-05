-after many feedback that the control scheme was awful, changed to a WASD layout for default inputs.

-added Shield Mode (focus + defend)

-moved spinning sword to focus + dodge

-added air throw

-added Lantern Stage

-added first few phases to story mode, still very WIP

-reduced size of survival stage

-enemies register death earlier

-fixed arrow enemy turning

-fixed fade in/fade out timing

-fixed fire glow position bugs

-fixed enemy splitting bug

-added more sounds