Hey y'all!
Patch 14 introduces Sami, our latest alpaca friend! He's not just a pretty face... but, like, mostly.
Sami's a very friendly guy who loves to hang out with all the other alpacas.
He's got a confident, charming attitude that really just wins you over.
Don't even get me started on his puppy-dog eyes.
We hope you enjoy him on your farm!
Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:
- Sami has been added to the game
- Feeding alpacas recipes now overfills their nutrition. So they stay full a lot longer
- The inventory now fades away when dragging a seed and gardening
- Ancestral Alpacas have been removed from the build (Sami brings us to 9 alpacas!)
... and much more which you can read here on Discord
We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!
