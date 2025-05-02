Hey y'all!

Patch 14 introduces Sami, our latest alpaca friend! He's not just a pretty face... but, like, mostly.

Sami's a very friendly guy who loves to hang out with all the other alpacas.

He's got a confident, charming attitude that really just wins you over.

Don't even get me started on his puppy-dog eyes.

We hope you enjoy him on your farm!

Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:

Sami has been added to the game

Feeding alpacas recipes now overfills their nutrition. So they stay full a lot longer

The inventory now fades away when dragging a seed and gardening

Ancestral Alpacas have been removed from the build (Sami brings us to 9 alpacas!)

... and much more which you can read here on Discord

We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!