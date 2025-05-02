 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18318059 Edited 2 May 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey y'all!

Patch 14 introduces Sami, our latest alpaca friend! He's not just a pretty face... but, like, mostly.
Sami's a very friendly guy who loves to hang out with all the other alpacas.
He's got a confident, charming attitude that really just wins you over.
Don't even get me started on his puppy-dog eyes.
We hope you enjoy him on your farm!

Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:

  • Sami has been added to the game
  • Feeding alpacas recipes now overfills their nutrition. So they stay full a lot longer
  • The inventory now fades away when dragging a seed and gardening
  • Ancestral Alpacas have been removed from the build (Sami brings us to 9 alpacas!)
    ... and much more which you can read here on Discord

We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!

