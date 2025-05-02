New Features & Improvements
Reactive airing camera height added to main camera
Automatic assisted airing and transfers (toggle-able in pause menu)
Natural transfer support via trajectory calculation
Enhanced ramp detection system
Enhanced wallride mechanics responsiveness
Foot jam drop-in assist added
Faster nose manual cancellation responsiveness
Restored original first-person camera behaviour
Added dynamic landing correction rotation rate
Tuned dynamic spin and flip rotation speeds
Adjusted dynamic trick speed scaling
Improved dynamic movement responsiveness
Vert hop animation variations
Grinds
New grind positions: Feebles, Smiths, Noseblunts, Crooks, and Feebzers
Fully overhauled grind animation set
Improved pre-grind movement towards target grind position
Minimized grind jitter and rebound
Improved stability during straight-facing grinds
Addressed grind rail collision issue in Washington
Bidirectional rail grinding with momentum-based reversals
Bug Fixes & Optimization
General gameplay performance optimizations
Optimized main menu UI performance
Resolved unintended preload trick activation
Lowered trajectory deviation caused by flip inertia
