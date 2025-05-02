 Skip to content

Major 2 May 2025 Build 18317968 Edited 2 May 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features & Improvements

  • Reactive airing camera height added to main camera

  • Automatic assisted airing and transfers (toggle-able in pause menu)

  • Natural transfer support via trajectory calculation

  • Enhanced ramp detection system

  • Enhanced wallride mechanics responsiveness

  • Foot jam drop-in assist added

  • Faster nose manual cancellation responsiveness

  • Restored original first-person camera behaviour

  • Added dynamic landing correction rotation rate

  • Tuned dynamic spin and flip rotation speeds

  • Adjusted dynamic trick speed scaling

  • Improved dynamic movement responsiveness

  • Vert hop animation variations

Grinds

  • New grind positions: Feebles, Smiths, Noseblunts, Crooks, and Feebzers

  • Fully overhauled grind animation set

  • Improved pre-grind movement towards target grind position

  • Minimized grind jitter and rebound

  • Improved stability during straight-facing grinds

  • Addressed grind rail collision issue in Washington

  • Bidirectional rail grinding with momentum-based reversals

Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • General gameplay performance optimizations

  • Optimized main menu UI performance

  • Resolved unintended preload trick activation

  • Lowered trajectory deviation caused by flip inertia

