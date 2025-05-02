The demo version is now available, so if you haven’t played it yet, we highly encourage you to give it a try!
Demo Specifications:
-
Playable up to STAGE 10
-
Fragments cannot be obtained
-
Familiars do not gain experience
-
Familiars’ special ability to nullify attacks will not activate
Update Details:
Option settings can now be changed from the main game
After spinning the slot machine, you can transition to the options screen by clicking the “Options” button displayed at the top of the screen
Changed files in this update