The demo version is now available, so if you haven’t played it yet, we highly encourage you to give it a try!

Demo Specifications:

Playable up to STAGE 10

Fragments cannot be obtained

Familiars do not gain experience

Familiars’ special ability to nullify attacks will not activate

Option settings can now be changed from the main game

After spinning the slot machine, you can transition to the options screen by clicking the “Options” button displayed at the top of the screen