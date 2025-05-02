 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18317926 Edited 2 May 2025 – 12:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The demo version is now available, so if you haven’t played it yet, we highly encourage you to give it a try!

Demo Specifications:

  • Playable up to STAGE 10

  • Fragments cannot be obtained

  • Familiars do not gain experience

  • Familiars’ special ability to nullify attacks will not activate

Update Details:

Option settings can now be changed from the main game
After spinning the slot machine, you can transition to the options screen by clicking the “Options” button displayed at the top of the screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3134571
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3134572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link