SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 5.3.3

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a spawn issue on Etox planet: Manually entering the planet would spawn the player underground with Izner City loaded incorrectly.

Resolved a bug in the Koron mission: The ship was spawning beneath the terrain.

Resolved a landing issue: Fighter Class ships could not land on Motherships.

Fixed a docking interaction bug during the main ship mission: The docked ship appeared nonexistent, with no interaction prompts.

Resolved a bug where the ship would get stuck underground on a planet.

Fixed an issue where Order - Justice - Chaos flags would change on their own.

Resolved an animation issue on Molyax's ship: Molyax would start walking during dialogue.

Fixed a softlock at Outposts: Players could fall into interior spaces and become stuck.

Improved icon quality: Capital Ship icons in the lower-left UI now appear in higher resolution.

Fixed a weapon bug where some NPCs would equip bazookas unintentionally.

Resolved a visual glitch in Smen’s mission: Drane was holding a weapon incorrectly.

Fixed a teleport bug at cave entrances: Saving and loading would move the player to a distant location on the planet.

Resolved multiple issues in the Xema Mother mission: Objective tracking, checkpoint, and save behavior have been corrected.

Fixed a Mothership disappearance bug: Stations that previously stored the Mothership would no longer recognize or show them.

All known issues in the Opposite mission have been resolved.

Fixed various spelling errors.

Resolved a mission spawn issue: Planet quests would occasionally appear inside mountains.

Fixed a dungeon objective bug: Even after eliminating all enemies, the quest would not complete.

Resolved Velora mission bugs: Velora would not spawn properly.

Fixed a visual bug in the Mothership hangar: The hangar door was missing.

Fixed a teleport issue in Pirate Station Living Quarters: Jumping over the fence near Alyssa's door would teleport the player.

Fixed a spawn issue in Caves: No creatures would appear.