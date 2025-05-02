 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18317921
SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 5.3.3

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a spawn issue on Etox planet: Manually entering the planet would spawn the player underground with Izner City loaded incorrectly.

  • Resolved a bug in the Koron mission: The ship was spawning beneath the terrain.

  • Resolved a landing issue: Fighter Class ships could not land on Motherships.

  • Fixed a docking interaction bug during the main ship mission: The docked ship appeared nonexistent, with no interaction prompts.

  • Resolved a bug where the ship would get stuck underground on a planet.

  • Fixed an issue where Order - Justice - Chaos flags would change on their own.

  • Resolved an animation issue on Molyax's ship: Molyax would start walking during dialogue.

  • Fixed a softlock at Outposts: Players could fall into interior spaces and become stuck.

  • Improved icon quality: Capital Ship icons in the lower-left UI now appear in higher resolution.

  • Fixed a weapon bug where some NPCs would equip bazookas unintentionally.

  • Resolved a visual glitch in Smen’s mission: Drane was holding a weapon incorrectly.

  • Fixed a teleport bug at cave entrances: Saving and loading would move the player to a distant location on the planet.

  • Resolved multiple issues in the Xema Mother mission: Objective tracking, checkpoint, and save behavior have been corrected.

  • Fixed a Mothership disappearance bug: Stations that previously stored the Mothership would no longer recognize or show them.

  • All known issues in the Opposite mission have been resolved.

  • Fixed various spelling errors.

  • Resolved a mission spawn issue: Planet quests would occasionally appear inside mountains.

  • Fixed a dungeon objective bug: Even after eliminating all enemies, the quest would not complete.

  • Resolved Velora mission bugs: Velora would not spawn properly.

  • Fixed a visual bug in the Mothership hangar: The hangar door was missing.

  • Fixed a teleport issue in Pirate Station Living Quarters: Jumping over the fence near Alyssa's door would teleport the player.

  • Fixed a spawn issue in Caves: No creatures would appear.

  • Resolved a dialogue issue between Alyssa and Drane.

