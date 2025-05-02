The main features of this update are a modification to the Home Screen layout, as well as some additional Mashup Tracks.

※This is the second update in the HALF ANNIVERSARY EVENT. For the patch notes from the first update of this event, refer to this link:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2928330/view/509578689493598361

New Mashup Tracks

HALF ANNIVERSARY EVENT Update 2

The following Mashup Tracks have been added to Mashup Mode:

時計台の記憶 -reminiscence- × グライダー (Unlocked at Player Level 14)

Etude op10-12 -NAOKI Remix- × PARADiGM SHiFT （Unlocked at Player Level 16)

A New 3 Song Mashup



The following 3 song Mashup Track has been added to Mashup Mode:

Blue Spinel × off duty × RED RAVE 2025（Unlocked at Player Level 20)

New Features and Improvements

The layout of the Home Screen has been adjusted to show the following: