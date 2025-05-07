Hello urbekites

A new version is released! In this new version I fixed some important bugs and added new constructions.

Added

Two new promenades.

All 3 promenades can now be built on all maps.

6 new bridges

Fixed bugs

The famous UI bug 🎉. Now the work policies show the real work production value on the UI

The main squares now have the correct position.

Now it is possible to scroll on the urbekopedia

Now the camera is correctly saved and load

Promenades have its snowy version for the mountain map.

If you want to give ideas for the next updates, join the discord

