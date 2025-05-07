 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 May 2025 Build 18317814 Edited 7 May 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello urbekites

A new version is released! In this new version I fixed some important bugs and added new constructions.

Added

  • Two new promenades.

  • All 3 promenades can now be built on all maps.

  • 6 new bridges

Fixed bugs

  • The famous UI bug 🎉. Now the work policies show the real work production value on the UI

  • The main squares now have the correct position.

  • Now it is possible to scroll on the urbekopedia

  • Now the camera is correctly saved and load

Promenades have its snowy version for the mountain map.

If you want to give ideas for the next updates, join the discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1411741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link