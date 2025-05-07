Hello urbekites
A new version is released! In this new version I fixed some important bugs and added new constructions.
Added
-
Two new promenades.
-
All 3 promenades can now be built on all maps.
-
6 new bridges
Fixed bugs
-
The famous UI bug 🎉. Now the work policies show the real work production value on the UI
-
The main squares now have the correct position.
-
Now it is possible to scroll on the urbekopedia
-
Now the camera is correctly saved and load
Promenades have its snowy version for the mountain map.
