MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS 🔧

BLOCK LISTS

Block lists are here! Had a bad experience with a player? You can block them from the pregame lobby or postgame screen:

Blocked players can’t send you friend requests.

Blocked players won’t be able to see any public lobbies you host.

You’ll be notified if a blocked player enters a lobby you have joined.



You can manage your block list at any time from the Blocked tab next to your Friends list.

Players you report (or have reported in the past) will be automatically added to your block list.

Block lists are currently capped at 500 accounts - newer blocks after this will remove you oldest blocked account. We are exploring increasing this limit in the next update.

ENHANCED STREAMER MODE

Streamer Mode has had an overhaul to better improve streamer anonymity by better hiding key lobby information while on stream which should help keep stream snipers out of games. To gain access to the new mode you’ll need to apply for our Verified Content Creator program.

*Verified Content Creators will need to re-enable Streamer Mode in Gameplay Settings to get access to the new Streamer Mode.



LOBBY IMPROVEMENTS

We’ve made a few adjustments to the lobby this update to make it easier to set up the perfect game.

New contextual settings have been added to each player in the lobby. View their profile, report, block or mute players with a click.



POSTGAME STEP FOR PLAYERS WHO SURRENDER EARLY

We’ve added a new postgame step for players who surrender before the match ends.

Players who surrender before the match ends will now be able to:

See their final placement.

View the battle points they will receive once the match is over.

Block players, send friend requests and like/favourite the map.

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS ⚙️

Added a new report type: Stream Sniper for postgame.

Improved the UI flow and messaging for some error messages.

Dynamic Turn Timers have been more fully integrated: The battle log now includes information on turn timer settings. Games can be filtered by turn timer settings. Delays on mobile attacks have been shortened

Among Us maps have had a visual texture pass to improve readability.

Europe Advanced has had a visual update to make it clearer Denmark is not adjacent to Berlin

Muting all players no longer disables your ability to emote, just don’t expect a response. Feel free to shout into the void.

BUGFIXES

Playing Secret Assassin shouldn’t change your remembered bot difficulty in future games.

Fixed a bug where duplicate territory cards would sometimes be drawn on smaller maps.

A visual flickering bug on SPiNG Dice has been corrected.

Emotes should no longer be able to appear multiple times in Recent Emotes .

Turn Timer settings now cycle in the expected order.

Fixed visual bugs in the background of Seagrog’s Fortress , Simple World and Roman Empire .

Fixed a missing connection in Charleroi Farm > Dairy.

Playing scenarios should no longer try to lead you into the tutorial.





That’s a wrap on Update 3.19!





But we’re just getting started.

More quality-of-life improvements and gameplay updates are already in the works for Update 3.20, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next.

What do you think of 3.19? Drop your feedback and let us know what you’d love to see in future updates.

Over and out,

– SMG: Team RISK