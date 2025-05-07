

Hey Guardians!

Our first post-launch patch for Sunderfolk focuses on fixes for a few bugs and generally improves your Sunderfolk Controller experience! Thank you for your help in finding and squashing these bugs! (Don’t tell Esi)

Priority Fixes

Stuck on “Press Any Key” Splash Screen

Made improvements to handling certain networking situations where some players may have been unable to continue past the "Press Any Button" startup splash screen.

While we've made improvements in our networking, there are more improvements / fixes coming in future patches we are actively working on. Specifically:

In some situations, players may see a blank QR code on the main menu screen for a period of time before it properly updates with a valid QR code.

Some Steam Deck players have also reported being unable to bypass the startup screens (logos / splash screen). We are actively investigating those reports and working on a fix.

Arcanist “Stargate” Softlock

Fixed an issue where players may have experienced a softlock after an Arcanist uses their “Stargate” ability on Wurmsbait [to teleport to the second island] during the mission “Wurmsbait’s Mischief”.

Adjusted text on one of the Bard’s Negative Fate Cards to correctly indicate its intended effect.

The original text “A random Hero or Ally in Range 3 of you Heals 3” has now been changed to “Choose a Target in Range 3 to Heal 3”

The Negative Fate Card “-2 Damage, Blind Each Monster in Range 2” now correctly inflicts Blind instead of Provoked.

Berserker “Grisly Force” Skill Card Adjustment

The Berserker’s “Grisly Force” ability now ignores any active Shield buff on the Berserker to deal the intended damage when the “Deal” action occurs.

Rogue “Penny Pinch” Skill Card Adjustment

Fixed an issue where gold and loot did not always spawn on the map when a Rogue used their “Penny Pinch” Skill Card.

Rogue Chroma Fix

Fixed an issue where the Rogue’s applied Chroma color reverted to default when gaining Evasion.

General Bugs & Issues Fixes

Missions

The Ogre Queen no longer uses “Retaliation” when under the “Confused” debuff.

Enemies will now automatically lose the “Provoked” status at the end of their turn.

Fixed an issue where Bosses no longer clear the “Root” debuff automatically at the end of their turn.

Fixed an issue where enemies with Teleport and Leap abilities were gaining Haste buffs with the “Frenzy” passive.

Fixed an issue where Guard Bug Allies summoned from Trinkets no longer skip their remaining actions when swapping with a Hero.

Ally attacks will no longer trigger enemies’ Frenzy passive in Challenging or Shadowstone difficulty.

Chirp is now able to use their Move action after activating her “Bulldoze” ability and dealing damage to enemies.

[This is a story-spoiler: Click at your own risk] Fixed an issue where a Round Timer is missing in (“All That Glitters”), causing the missions to be blocked from progressing.

Character

[This is a story-spoiler: Read at your own risk] Fixed an issue where Heroes would lose more than the intended one Skill Card when deselecting a Skill Card while under the effects of “Fear”.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players may experience a main screen freeze after changing settings during missions.

Fixed an issue where spamming the “+” add button on Character Select causes a softlock for players.

Fixed an issue that was causing looping conversations.

Fixed missing and broken audio events in-game.

Adjusted the description for the “Black Inkwell” trinket to match its functionality.

[This is a story-spoiler: Read at your own risk] The mission (“Sundered Shadows”) will be reset to start from the beginning if it was saved and players quit in-progress.*

*Developer Note: Some patches for Sunderfolk may reset the specific mission you are on at the time of the update, if we’ve made changes to how that specific mission works. This will send you back to town, but it will improve your overall experience with the mission. We’ll aim to give more advanced notice if these resets are coming in future patches. Thanks for rolling with it! 🎲

Don’t see an issue you reported? Don’t worry, this is just the beginning of our upcoming patches, so stay tuned!

Thanks for playing Sunderfolk!

The Sunderfolk Team