2 May 2025 Build 18317613 Edited 2 May 2025 – 05:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha 1.7.5

Added Brick textures on Brick external models
Added new Window that tells clients why they lost connection
Fixed upgrading buildings skipping tiers
Fixed Torch particle performance
Fixes for optimized buildings not being transmitted

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1488311
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1488312
  • Loading history…
