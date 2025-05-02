Alpha 1.7.5
Added Brick textures on Brick external models
Added new Window that tells clients why they lost connection
Fixed upgrading buildings skipping tiers
Fixed Torch particle performance
Fixes for optimized buildings not being transmitted
