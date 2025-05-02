Core Gameplay Adjustments:

Removed all attribute scaling on abilities.

Abilities now level exponentially:

Levels: 1 → 2 → 4 → 8 → 16 → 32 → 64 → 128 → 256 → 512

Skill point cost progression: 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5

Passive skills now offer greater value across all skill trees.

Updated ability border sprites:

White – Normal Ability

Blue – Passive Ability

Green – Ultimate Ability

Ability Balancing:

General Changes:

Removed cooldown scaling when upgrading abilities.

Each character now has one passive that provides cooldown reduction.

All general scaling removed (damage, duration, etc.).

Movement abilities no longer scale excessively.

Skill Trees & Classes Updated:

Created dedicated Movement skill tree for all classes.

Removed Dash/Directional Dash from other trees.

Class Trees Adjusted:

Elementalist: Movement, Warchaser, Elementalist

Engineer: Movement, Savior, Engineer

Aquatic: Movement, Savior, Aquatic

Ranger: Movement, Guardian, Ranger

Pyro: Movement, Warchaser, Pyro Fury

Shadow: Movement, Guardian, Shadow

UI & Visual Updates:

Menus now feature a dark blue theme.

Updated UI elements:

Consistent button styling

Ability and equipment borders improved

Equipment hotbar color changed

Item & Equipment Changes:

General Adjustments:

Removed artifact drops: Titanium Gauntlet, Shield, Top Hats

Infected Uzi now uses correct sprite.

Shotgun: Projectile speed increased

Sidearms (Eagles & Revolvers): Now apply a slight movement speed decrease

Descriptions Updated:

Pellet Eagle now correctly notes Eagle Eye effect

Equipment Balancing:

Malware Disk: Increased default damage

Matrix Aura: Movement boost reduced from 25% → 8% at Level 1

Stat Distribution Changes:

Trinkets: Now give base Agility, Strength, or Intellect only

Artifacts:

Agility → Stamina Regen

Strength → Defense & Health Regen

Intellect → Mana Regen

Gear: Now provides base Agility, Strength/Defense, or Intellect

Scaling Adjustments:

Summon Campfire: Stamina & health regen now scale with level

Flame Shuriken: Fire damage now scales on upgrade

Progression & Economy Changes:

Shrine attribute rewards increased

Gems are rarer in late-game

Adjusted costs of trinkets, artifacts, and gear

Environment & Effects:

Added fog effects to:

Emberforge Crater

Nyxthra Jungle

Magic Weapon Balancing:

Upgrading magic weapons or throwables now increases mana/stamina cost