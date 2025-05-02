Core Gameplay Adjustments:
Removed all attribute scaling on abilities.
Abilities now level exponentially:
Levels: 1 → 2 → 4 → 8 → 16 → 32 → 64 → 128 → 256 → 512
Skill point cost progression: 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5
Passive skills now offer greater value across all skill trees.
Updated ability border sprites:
White – Normal Ability
Blue – Passive Ability
Green – Ultimate Ability
Ability Balancing:
General Changes:
Removed cooldown scaling when upgrading abilities.
Each character now has one passive that provides cooldown reduction.
All general scaling removed (damage, duration, etc.).
Movement abilities no longer scale excessively.
Skill Trees & Classes Updated:
Created dedicated Movement skill tree for all classes.
Removed Dash/Directional Dash from other trees.
Class Trees Adjusted:
Elementalist: Movement, Warchaser, Elementalist
Engineer: Movement, Savior, Engineer
Aquatic: Movement, Savior, Aquatic
Ranger: Movement, Guardian, Ranger
Pyro: Movement, Warchaser, Pyro Fury
Shadow: Movement, Guardian, Shadow
UI & Visual Updates:
Menus now feature a dark blue theme.
Updated UI elements:
Consistent button styling
Ability and equipment borders improved
Equipment hotbar color changed
Item & Equipment Changes:
General Adjustments:
Removed artifact drops: Titanium Gauntlet, Shield, Top Hats
Infected Uzi now uses correct sprite.
Shotgun: Projectile speed increased
Sidearms (Eagles & Revolvers): Now apply a slight movement speed decrease
Descriptions Updated:
Pellet Eagle now correctly notes Eagle Eye effect
Equipment Balancing:
Malware Disk: Increased default damage
Matrix Aura: Movement boost reduced from 25% → 8% at Level 1
Stat Distribution Changes:
Trinkets: Now give base Agility, Strength, or Intellect only
Artifacts:
Agility → Stamina Regen
Strength → Defense & Health Regen
Intellect → Mana Regen
Gear: Now provides base Agility, Strength/Defense, or Intellect
Scaling Adjustments:
Summon Campfire: Stamina & health regen now scale with level
Flame Shuriken: Fire damage now scales on upgrade
Progression & Economy Changes:
Shrine attribute rewards increased
Gems are rarer in late-game
Adjusted costs of trinkets, artifacts, and gear
Environment & Effects:
Added fog effects to:
Emberforge Crater
Nyxthra Jungle
Magic Weapon Balancing:
Upgrading magic weapons or throwables now increases mana/stamina cost
