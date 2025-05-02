I've imporved the stability of interactions based on some feedback and investigation.

I am not sure what is causing the issue for sure, but I have taken some extra measures to prevent overlapping interactions which could cause the game to break. If I figure out what is causing it specifically I will push a patch right away of course.

HOWEVER! I have also added the ability to escape from dialogue (even potential phantom dialogue) by pressing backspace/cancel (right face button on gamepad). So if the game locks up try pressing backspace!

I have also made the interact more precise in TPS view, so you need to make sure that the crosshair is actually over the interactable item, hopefully that also helps the issue.

I've also also gone through and made sure that interactions are functioning properly by spamming my mouse key on everything from every angle for a few hours. It all SHOULD be working, but I will do my best to fix it more tomorrow if not.

Thank you all for supporting the game! I will make sure that you can enjoy it more properly this weekend!