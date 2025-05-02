看到有人表示那個升級確認太拖遊戲節奏，我也知道，但之前的遊戲系統如果不加個緩衝會導致事件發生衝突，發售後花了些時間重新研究了下，今天算是成功，所以就順便更新囉！
あのレベルアップの確認がゲームのテンポを崩しているという声を見かけました。私も分かっていましたが、以前のシステムではバッファを入れないとイベントが衝突してしまう問題がありました。発売後に少し時間をかけて再調整して、今日ついにうまくいったので、ついでにアップデートしました！
I saw some people mention that the level-up confirmation was slowing down the game’s pace. I knew it too, but with the previous system, not having a buffer would’ve caused event conflicts. After release, I spent some time revisiting it, and today I finally got it working—so I’ve gone ahead and updated it!
-
移除升級時的確認要求，現在會直接演示完升級動畫
-
レベルアップ時の確認を削除し、すぐにレベルアップ演出が再生されるようになりました
-
Removed the confirmation prompt during leveling up; the upgrade animation now plays automatically
Changed files in this update