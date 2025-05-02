Patch Notes

[Features]

Full Offline Mode

Added 2 new tracks, Metropolis Skyrise & Metropolis Crossing.

Unlock all items in the in-game shop.

Items can now be obtained by opening the Legacy Carbox.

[Bugs]

Crash - Fix crash error in Metropolis Skyrise.

VFX - Fix brightness levels in Metropolis Skyrise & Crossing.

VFX - Fix dark taxi textures in Quest(Metropolis Skyrise).

UI - Remove the microphone and add friend buttons in the result screen.

3D - Fix track edges to avoid getting stuck when flying(Metropolis Skyrise).

[Known Issues]

VFX- Lighting effects are brighter for the whole game.

VFX - Exhaust effects are not properly displayed for Ice Beam, SnowFlake, and Milk Straw.

Map - Some tracks can appear glitched when playing for long periods.