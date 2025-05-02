Patch Notes
[Features]
Full Offline Mode
Added 2 new tracks, Metropolis Skyrise & Metropolis Crossing.
Unlock all items in the in-game shop.
Items can now be obtained by opening the Legacy Carbox.
[Bugs]
Crash - Fix crash error in Metropolis Skyrise.
VFX - Fix brightness levels in Metropolis Skyrise & Crossing.
VFX - Fix dark taxi textures in Quest(Metropolis Skyrise).
UI - Remove the microphone and add friend buttons in the result screen.
3D - Fix track edges to avoid getting stuck when flying(Metropolis Skyrise).
[Known Issues]
VFX- Lighting effects are brighter for the whole game.
VFX - Exhaust effects are not properly displayed for Ice Beam, SnowFlake, and Milk Straw.
Map - Some tracks can appear glitched when playing for long periods.
Changed files in this update