MateEngine 1.7.0

NEW FEATURES:

Avatar Selector Added!

You can now add an unlimited number of models (VRM or ME format) by clicking Models → VRM/ME.

Added avatars appear in a list with key details including:

Thumbnail (if available)

Name

Version

File format

Note: Thumbnails only appear if the VRM file includes an embedded thumbnail image.

Spine Blend Slider

Control how much the spine follows your mouse movement:

0% = No tracking (best for idle or dance animations)

100% = Full tracking (overrides animation motion)

Recommended: 50%

Head Blend Slider

Works the same as the spine slider, but for head movement.

Lets you balance between real-time head tracking and natural animation.

Hand Tracking Toggle

A new toggle allows you to enable or disable hand tracking.

Enabled by default — uncheck the "Hand Tracking" option to disable it.

Colorful Menus!

Added HUE and SATURATION sliders in the Options menu so you can customize the menu's appearance to your liking.

It’s all about personalization and vibrant colors—even if you don’t see the menu often, it’s nice to make it pop!

Ambient Occlusion

Added a toggle to enable or disable Ambient Occlusion, as it is a widely used feature in VRChat worlds.

Some users may prefer to use it for more realistic shading on their Pet Avatars.

WINDOW SITTING CHANGES & FIXES:

Improved calculation logic: the pet now moves correctly with window size changes.

Fixes issues where resizing the window caused the pet to float or misalign.

Fixed a bug where the pet would shift to an incorrect Y-axis position when the Resize button was clicked while sitting on a window.

GENERAL CHANGES:

The VRM button is now located under Models → VRM/ME.

The VRM Loader now saves your added avatar metadata (e.g., name, version, format) to:

User/AppData/LocalLow/Shinymoon/MateEngineX

When opening the Additional Settings menu (gear icon), the Models and Reset buttons are now hidden.

This keeps the interface clean and prepares the layout for future features.

The Settings menu is now fully scrollable.

Use the scrollbar or drag to scroll.

Note: Scrolling with the mouse wheel will resize your avatar, not scroll the menu.

Updated the MateEngine startup sound! Hatsune Miku now greets you with a cute “Mate Engina la la la!”

FIXES: