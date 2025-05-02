Gameplay changes:

-Added “Wand” as a new ranged weapon-class that can be used in 1-hand, as opposed to bows. These cannot be Evaded/Dodged, and cannot Backstab or Critical. They drain mana however and cannot be used with Whirlwind or Envenom skills. They can be used with shields, and be dual-wielded with another weapon if desired.

-Mages start with “Apprentice Wand” which has lightning damage

-Elsalt Abbey has more content, but not yet complete.

Spell changes:

-“Summon Minor Servant” minions attack with a “wand”-type attack with “ice” damage, and no longer have “Magic Missile” and “Healing” skills

QoL changes:

-Improved graphics of certain attack effects and attack sounds

-Steal Item command when used on NPC will provide appropriate graphic and sound when items or gold are successfully stolen