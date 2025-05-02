Gameplay changes:
-Added “Wand” as a new ranged weapon-class that can be used in 1-hand, as opposed to bows. These cannot be Evaded/Dodged, and cannot Backstab or Critical. They drain mana however and cannot be used with Whirlwind or Envenom skills. They can be used with shields, and be dual-wielded with another weapon if desired.
-Mages start with “Apprentice Wand” which has lightning damage
-Elsalt Abbey has more content, but not yet complete.
Spell changes:
-“Summon Minor Servant” minions attack with a “wand”-type attack with “ice” damage, and no longer have “Magic Missile” and “Healing” skills
QoL changes:
-Improved graphics of certain attack effects and attack sounds
-Steal Item command when used on NPC will provide appropriate graphic and sound when items or gold are successfully stolen
Changed files in this update