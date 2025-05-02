A quick update addressing file corruption.

If player dies in the prologue as Gulwick and then later as the Plague Doctor in one sitting (without going in the Main Menu), for some reason resurrecting as Gulwick made his Health Script a permanent object which called his resurrect method instead of the doctors while playing as him.

So when player resurrected it fetched negative HP number which I flag as a corrupted save.

Taken care of.

Changelog