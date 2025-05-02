 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18317077 Edited 2 May 2025 – 04:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • 7 of the 8 skills from the last build are now working. Gemologist isn't working because gems are not yet spawned.
  • Updated pricing for metal items to be scaled based on the type of metal. Gold items are the most valuable.
  • Fixed some issues with the new bump around item movement code.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1642632
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1642633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link