- 7 of the 8 skills from the last build are now working. Gemologist isn't working because gems are not yet spawned.
- Updated pricing for metal items to be scaled based on the type of metal. Gold items are the most valuable.
- Fixed some issues with the new bump around item movement code.
Update Notes for Build 0.1.24
