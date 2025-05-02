 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316949
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where UFO scores could reset to zero under certain conditions;
Fixed a keyboard input logic problem;
Fixed unstable leaderboard upload issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2628191
