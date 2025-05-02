Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

Thank you to everyone who has played Nightmare: The Lunatic!

At the moment, we are focusing on the development of a new title, and as a result, the update schedule for Nightmare: The Lunatic has been adjusted.

In particular, content updates that require additional resources may be postponed for the time being, and we appreciate your understanding on this matter.

Here is the updated status of previously announced features:

Boss Rush Mode – Planned for release this year or in the first half of next year

Lunatic Mode – Currently undecided; development is not yet confirmed

We’ll continue working to bring you great experiences in our current and future games.

Thank you again for your support and feedback!