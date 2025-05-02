 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18316820 Edited 2 May 2025 – 03:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • removed RB to push, only up to push now
  • manual & nosemanual initial score now 600, was 100
  • manual & nosemanual tick score now 3, was 1
  • manuals are more work to activate and balance/steer than grinds, they deserve more points
  • replaced the balance meter bars on the hud

Changed files in this update

Depot 3554521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link