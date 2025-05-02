- removed RB to push, only up to push now
- manual & nosemanual initial score now 600, was 100
- manual & nosemanual tick score now 3, was 1
- manuals are more work to activate and balance/steer than grinds, they deserve more points
- replaced the balance meter bars on the hud
Version 0.4.9 notes for 1st of May update 2
