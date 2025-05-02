 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316785 Edited 2 May 2025 – 03:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Actually fixed the mouse sense this time!

  • Fixed the new timer bug of the timer disappearing completely

