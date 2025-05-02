 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316648
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Friendship XP heart animation now appears properly when gifting items to friends

  • Flavor icons are now correctly hidden until the associated feature is available

Changed files in this update

Depot 2495101
