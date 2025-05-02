Bug Fixes
-
Friendship XP heart animation now appears properly when gifting items to friends
-
Flavor icons are now correctly hidden until the associated feature is available
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
Friendship XP heart animation now appears properly when gifting items to friends
Flavor icons are now correctly hidden until the associated feature is available
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update