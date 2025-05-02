 Skip to content

2 May 2025
Alpaca Rancher Is OUT NOW!!

Alpaca Rancher is officially released on Steam today May 2nd, 2025!

Learn the basics of alpaca ranching from your teacher, Master Agist, before venturing out on your own, helping out the residents of Pacos Island, earning upgrades for your ranch and gaining skills for your character.

Farm, fish and forage a variety of foods before cooking them into delicious meals for your alpacas to eat.

Discover a variety of stylish alpacas on your adventures through Pacos Island to take care of on your ranch. Some will need your help to return to Pacos Island while some can be combined in a breeding station to create new alpacas.

It has been a lot of work for our two person team over the past 2.5 years, but our first ever indie game is now released!

From us both at JointPoint Studios, We very much hope that you will enjoy your time with Alpaca Rancher and can’t wait to hear about your adventures on Pacos Island.

Happy Ranching!

