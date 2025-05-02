 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316568 Edited 2 May 2025 – 02:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added sounds for all of the emotes

Fixes

  • Fixed the HUD disappearing after entering the customizer

  • Fixed the game auto ending for some players

  • Fixed mouse sensitivity changes not being applied

Changed files in this update

Depot 3597931
