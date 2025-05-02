Hello, Lords and Ladies!

I’ve been diving into your feedback and bug reports on the Steam Discussion Forums, and I’m back with a quick patch to keep the adventure running smoothly. Thank you for your amazing support and insights!

Game Balance

Nighttime Challenge: The final night is now tougher in Standard and Conqueror modes, adding more intensity to the battle.

Conqueror Mode Enemies: Foes in Conqueror mode now have slightly increased health and damage.

Barracks Limit: Barracks are now capped at producing 5 soldiers per day.

Rebuilding Speed: Reconstruction of buildings destroyed during the night is now faster, helping you recover quickly.

Optimization

AMD Graphics Fix: I’ve fixed a crash issue affecting certain AMD graphics cards.

Shadow Performance: Game shadows are now optimized for smoother performance.

Bug Fixes

Market: Fixed an error that caused negative resources in the market.

Blacksmith & Armorer Bug: Fixed an issue where the game would pause in the evening until the battle started.

Resolution Settings: Resolved a bug that reset the resolution in the settings menu whenever other changes were made.

Tutorial Progression: Fixed an error that prevented players from advancing through the tutorial.

I am committed to fine-tuning the experience based on your feedback. Got thoughts on what feels unbalanced or ideas for improvement? Share them in the Steam Discussion Forums!

Thank you for your patience and support, more exciting updates are coming soon.

Ivan

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2655590/Kingdoms_Deck/