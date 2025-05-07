Hello everybuggy!

Our second patch contains even more bug fixes and improvements based on feedback!

Game improvements

Allow more pets before bugs become overstimulated.

Increase rate of Magician card (which makes bugs become shiny) once game is beaten.

Bug fixes

Make letter 7 fully readable in computer view.

Show food frass value even if food is free from Justice tarot card.

Make sure music plays in tree level.

Prevent final cutscene from playing multiple times.

Make sure bug name is correct for Hierophant card when bug is small.

Remove wishlist button.

Allow moth to be photographed when flying.

Correct a few bug facts.

Outstanding issues

Save file corruption issues due to antivirus software

After this patch I will be working on a way to save the game using a cache and creating backup saves that will hopefully prevent this from happening in the future.

This can either cause your game to not load properly or for the bug to be missing from the terrarium.

In the meantime, we now have a document that outlines how to exclude our save file from being scanned by Windows Defender.

If you don't use Windows Defender, please reach out to us at admin@bugaboopocket.com for assistance.

Bug reverting back to egg

I still cannot reproduce this behavior unfortunately.

To help me debug this problem, I would love it if you could fill out this bug report form that addresses this issue specifically.

Photos not loading in Garden/Specimen view

I also cannot reproduce this on my end.

If you've run into this, please reach out to us at admin@bugaboopocket.com to help us look into this issue further, thank you!

New bug friend + furniture release

We are in the process of adding new content and it will probably be available later this month! But we want to make sure that the patch(es) for save files are released first to ensure stability.

Thank you all again for playing our game!

Sarah and Beth