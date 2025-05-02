 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316431 Edited 2 May 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Text typo corrections

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where, in some language regions, the game would not progress after the man in the blue shirt disappeared during the tutorial.

