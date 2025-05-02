Hey Cozy Caravaners!

Need a hand at the stall? Bubba’s got you covered. Misplaced someone’s delivery? Catto’s already on the case. This update brings a few handy new features and much-needed tweaks to help make life on the road a little smoother.

Markets Made Easier (Thanks, Bubba!)

Markets have had a number of behind-the-scenes improvements, but the big one’s front and centre: once you’ve unlocked your first market table upgrade, you’ll gain the option to have Bubba take over the register for you!

And if you’re the ambitious type, markets can now be run multiple times per day. Want to set up shop in different towns before sundown? Go for it—just mind the clock.

Hot Commodities: In-Demand Items

Each market location now features a rotating set of in-demand items, updated every two weeks. Sell these items at the right place and you’ll earn bonus happiness—plus, customers will be more likely to race over and snap them up.

Customer behaviour has also had some work: they’re now more likely to want in-demand items, Fortune items, or anything you’re actively holding or have placed on the table. Check the map anytime to see what’s hot where!

Lost & Found (Thanks, Catto!)

Dropped a delivery or lost a quest book somewhere on the road? No problem—Catto will now return any lost delivery items or books to you the next day.

We’ll be expanding this system in a future update to cover quest-specific items too!

If you haven’t already, we’d love for you to join our Discord! We love seeing your characters, hearing your suggestions, and answering your questions—so come on by!