2 May 2025 Build 18316331
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Implemented a Dream Theater reminiscence feature.

  • Fixed an issue where the effects of Soothing Aroma were not stacking.

  • Fixed an issue where Crystal Bugs would escape outside the map area.

  • Fixed some data, production, and minor issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3399401
