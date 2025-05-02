-
Implemented a Dream Theater reminiscence feature.
Fixed an issue where the effects of Soothing Aroma were not stacking.
Fixed an issue where Crystal Bugs would escape outside the map area.
Fixed some data, production, and minor issues.
Update May 2, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
